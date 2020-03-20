Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 20, 2020: Ankita & Balraj confess their love for each other

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Shehnaaz walks out of the show without a partner. Paras chooses Aanchal over other contenders.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s finale episode resumes with Vikas Gupta asking males contenders their opinion about Shehnaaz. Sanjjanaa speaks that Shehnaaz has closed her heart for Siddharth while Heena also says the same. Vikas recalls them about loving anyone they want and asks them to find their true love freely. Aanchal feels hurt on losing the game but Vikas lightens her up. The next morning, Shehnaaz wakes up happily and advises people to be safe from the coronavirus’ outbreak.

Heena tells Shehnaaz about Ankita and Balraj’s feelings for each other. She teases Balraj with Ankita’s name and asks him to confess his feelings. Vikas makes Ankita say her true feelings after which she tells that she is attracted to him. Mayur proposes Heena in the fun for which she refuses to believe him. Shehbaaz informs Ankita that Balraj loves her but Ankita denies loving him. Ankita and Paras discuss the previous day’s task.

Afterward, Vikas announces the closing of the show due to COVID – 19. Before saying goodbye to the show he tells every participant to confess their true feelings in front of people. Heena tells Mayur’s name while Balraj builds his connection with Ankita. Aanchal, Navdeesh, and Sanjjanaa take Paras' name but Heena gets affected when Mayur takes Shivani’s name. Next, he asks Paras and Shehnaaz to reveal their choices after which Paras chooses Aanchal as his to be life partner.

Shehnaaz frankly rejects every contender which makes Vikas angry. Vikas shouts on her for playing the game as fun and asks her to leave the show. Shehnaaz clarifies her point of view and informs him that she assumed things like Big Boss but this isn’t the same. She doesn’t want to hurt anyone but she cannot marry anyone from this show. Vikas makes Shehnaaz free from the show after which she leaves happily. And with this ending of the show, Vikas shows his happiness to the new connections made in the show.

