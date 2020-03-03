Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 3, 2020: Jay and Mahhi enter the house

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Paras warns Mayank to stay in his limits. Jay and Mahhi arrive at the house with new tasks. Read to know more.

In the latest episode of the show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Paras starts his date with Navdeesh and talks about everyone’s perception of him. Jasleen speaks to Mayank about Mayur while Mayur meets Shehnaaz. Their conversation continues about Jasleen after which they talk about each other and shares some laughing moment. Mayur sings a song for Shehnaaz which makes her happy. He informs Jasleen about his date with Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz announces Mayur as her best date and Paras declares about Navdeesh.

Paras warn Mayank to stay in his limits and not play his game with anyone. Shehnaaz also explains to him and asks to start afresh. The next day, Mayank and Jasleen talk about the male contenders. Paras and Shehnaaz feel happy about the task with the participants to earn their time. Shehbaaz requests Paras to give some time to Heena after which he talks to her. Shehbaaz makes Mayank’s fun in front of the television which leads to an argument between Mayank and Jasleen.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij enter the show and ask Paras and Shehnaaz about each contender. One by one they share their views about each participant. Jay informs them about the food task to choose their alone date for the day. Paras inform Sanjjanaa to cook pasta for him while Shehnaaz asks Mayank to cook dosa for her. Jay enters the house and talks to each participant personally while Paras taste the dish. Everyone laughs at Mayank’s dish after which Shehnaaz asks Mayur to cook for her.

Shehnaaz feels hurt when Balraaj mentions about Sidharth’s teddy. Mayur clarifies Jay about his and Jasleen’s relation. Afterward, Jay confronts Heena about Paras and leaves the house. Shehnaaz and Paras likes Mayur and Jasleen’s dish and the episode ends.

