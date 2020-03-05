Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 4, 2020: Paras chooses Heena over Jasleen

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Heena impresses Paras and wins the alone time with him. Everyone talks about Sanjjanaa’s weird behavior.

In Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode Paras asking Heena to cook Hakka noodles. He and Shehnaaz taste both the dishes and praise Heena. Afterward, Paras chooses Heena for the alone time while Shehnaaz chooses Rohanpreet. Both the couple spends some time together talking about each other and other contenders’ efforts towards them. Shehnaaz refuses to accept the flowers from Rohanpreet and informs him that she wants to move ahead with him. Paras and Heena discuss about her personal life. Paras and Shehnaaz both liked the person they dated.

Jasleen comments on Mayank’s behavior which led to an argument between the two. Shehnaaz announces that audiences like Mayank and Sanjjanaa from the house. Everyone spends some laughing moments together. Later, Shehnaaz and Shehbaaz get into a fight which made Shehnaaz cry. She apologizes and cheers him up after which Heena starts crying remembering about her brother. Paras announce a new task for the participants at the party in which Shehnaaz asks Mayank to leave the party.

Shehnaaz starts her date with Balraaj while Paras begins his conversation with Sanjjanaa. They both meet each contender one by one. Shehnaaz rejects Balraaj on her first date and Paras sends Sanjjanaa in the house. Balraaj and Sanjjanaa discuss Paras and Shehnaaz’s decision for them. Shehnaaz asks Indeep to leave the date and Paras continues his date with Heena and Jasleen. The couples danced for the next task. Paras save Heena from elimination and Shehnaaz chooses Mayur over Rohanpreet. Late at night, everyone discusses Sanjjanaa’s weird behavior.

