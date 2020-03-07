Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 5, 2020 Jasleen is tagged “overacting ki dukaan”

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Gautam Gulati takes the class of participants. After which he announces for the elimination. Read to know more.

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Gautam Gulati’s entry into the house. He informs the contenders for the new task for them. The girl team fights for the one to be in the love cage, after which they send Heena in the cage. Balraj goes into the cage from the male participants. Gautam asks Balraj the reason why he is in the cage due to which he gets into a fight with Jasleen.

Gautam tries to clarify Jasleen and Sanjjanaa’s misunderstanding but this leads to an argument between the two. Navdeesh and Mayur tell about their bond with Paras and Shehnaaz. Paras and Shehnaaz share their opinion about each contender. Paras refuse to change the participant inside the cage while Shehnaaz sends Indeep instead of Balraj. Gautam flirts with Shehnaaz and introduces manikin for Rohan. Gautam titles Jasleen as “Overacting ki Dukan” on public’s demand.

Jasleen reacts on receiving the title and puts her point of view which creates an argument between the participants. Jasleen agrees that she has feelings for Mayur. Gautam titles Balraaj as “Pappu fail ho gya” and discusses the same with him. He announces a new task for the participants as War of Love in which he asks them to fight in the water. Balraj wins both the starting rounds but Rohanpreet defeats him after which Mayank wins the final round and Navdeesh wins from the female participants. Later, Gautam declares that Mayank and Jasleen are receiving farewell this week.

