Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update, March 9, 2020: Paras gets offended after Heena's confession

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Written Update: Jay Bhanushali makes Paras and Shehnaaz hear contestant’s opinions for them. Heena gets into an argument with Paras regarding the confession. Read whole to know what the confession is.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’s latest episode continues with Indeep and Ankita talking about Indeep’s statement which made the male contenders offended. All the male contenders get into an argument while Balraj apologizes to Ankit for misbehaving with her. Jay Bhanushali uncovers his rationale for the visit to Paras and Shehnaaz. He individually shows every contestant’s confession for them in which Ankit requests Paras to be genuine in the show.

Paras get offended with Ankita’s statement and shares his sentiments with Jay. Also, Sanjjanaa shares her view regarding Paras yet Paras refuses to accept the reality about him and Mahira. Paras get mad at Heena’s confession in which she speaks about Mahira and ask to leave the show halfway. He admits that he isn’t interested in the show and get into an argument with Jay. Later on, Jay shows male participant’s video to Shehnaaz in which Indeep tells that possibly Shehnaaz has affections for Siddharth.

Shehnaaz agrees to Indeep words and admits her love for Sidhharth but she thinks to move further for the show. Shehnaaz decides to think about each participant after Balraaj’s statement. Mayur tells Jai that Shehnaz is still sitting with her past, so she should pay attention to it at which Shehnaaz completely agrees. A while later, Shehnaaz realizes that what she needs to do encourage the participants to continue the show.

Paras and Shehnaaz goes up againts the contenders about their statements. Paras discusses with Heena, Ankita and Sanjjanaa about their opinion while Shehnaaz speaks to Balraj personally. Heena gets into an argument with Paras and leaves the spot. Shehnaaz clarifies her misunderstanding with Rohanpreet while Paras feels disturbed with Sanjjanaa’s behavior. Heena and Balraj discusses about Navdeesh. Ankita expresses her feelings to Paras, on the other hand, Heena feels annoyed with Paras after which Paras tries to cheer her up. She gets suspicious of Paras' behavior and informs Mayur about the same.

What will Paras do now to choose his soulmate? Stay with us for the latest update.

Credits :Colors

