Naagin 6, 10th April 2022, Written Update: Pratha's father is the mastermind

Today's episode begins with Rishabh mourning over the fact that Pratha doesn't love him. He cannot comprehend why Pratha's words are causing him discomfort. Pratha breaks down after telling harsh words to Rishabh. Mahek asks Pratha why she broke Rishabh's heart. Pratha replies that she wishes to free Rishabh and let him express his love to Reem.

Rishabh meets his boss and he learns that a patriot has killed four traitors and a fifth one who is very dangerous. He informs Rishabh that they need to find the mastermind through this fifth traitor. Pratha eavesdrops on their conversation. She also hears the conversations with Rehan's boss (mastermind). Rishabh, Pratha, and Mahek leave for the party. Rishabh and Pratha get jealous of each other as they converse with Reem and Yash respectively.

There's a man named Karan at the party. Rishabh and Pratha take him for the mastermind. Suddenly, lights go off and a diamond gets missing. Sheshnaagin catches Karan but she understands she was tricked. Pratha comes to know that they have another plan to implement at the Yamuna. Meanwhile, Rehan talks to the mastermind - Pratha's father. Pratha and Mahek save a bus with kids from drowning. The mastermind had planned to drown the bus and spread the poison in the river.

