Naagin 6, 10th July 2022, Written Update: Pratha kills Vihaan

In today’s episode, Divya tells Vihaan that she loves him but Rehaan was after her and that's why she said yes to him even though she loves him. Vihaan tells her that he loves her too and asks her to tell this to Rehaan and break the marriage. Pratha takes their video. Rehaan comes there and shows video to Rajesh Pratap. He throws Vihaan out of the house. Vihaan thinks Divya proposed to me but threw me out.

The goon calls Vihaan and tells him that he has to fight with Bounty or he will threaten Divya. The wrestler Bounty loses and the goon gets shocked. Vihaan turns out to be Pratha. They die. Vihaan comes there and Pratha turns into Divya. He sees the goons dead and asks who she is. Divya turns into Pratha and threatens him that he she won’t spare him and then kills him. Rehaan tells Ritesh that he won't get engaged to Divya as she was flirting with Vihaan.

Urvashi tells Mehek that she has to feed Shakti. Shakti makes sketch of Pratha. He imagines dancing with her. Mehek adds a tablet in Pratha's juice and asks a waiter to give it to her. Rishab tells Pratha that he loved a girl once but he saw her with someone else. She gets emotional and tells him that his ex wife used to love him and would never betray him. He asks her how would she know.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

