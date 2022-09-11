Naagin 6, 10th September 2022, Written Update: Prarthana showcases her power

In today’s episode, Pratha sees Anmol fighting a tiger and gets shocked. She suddenly wakes up. Rishab tells her that she was shouting in her dream. Pratha says that it's Anmol's birthday. Pratha says her daughter stays in Delhi and comes only sometimes. Anmol celebrates her birthday. She goes to take her phone but she sees a snake and screams. Everyone comes there. Pratha tells her that there's no snake. Pratha goes outside and sees Farishtha. He tells her to make her daughter Shesh Naagin and tells that takshak is also coming. She refuses and goes inside. The Professor gets down at a bus stop with his daughter. A lady screams ‘snake’!

Prarthana goes to rescue a boy. The snake bends its head down in front of her as she is Pratha's look alike. The lady blesses her. Anmol tells Pratha that Rudra should have proposed to her but he hasn't even wished her yet. Pratha tells Rishab that Anmol loves Rudra a lot and that she is rejecting everyone’s call to attend only Rudra's. Anmol tells Rishab to keep his phone free in case Rudra calls. Professor and Prarthana are in their house. She asks him why did they shift. He tells her that he used to be a professor there and he used to earn a lot. She tells him that it's good that they shifted as there is good scope for journalism.