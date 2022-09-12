Naagin 6, 11th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra is mesmerised by Prarthana
In the previous episode, Prarthana showed her powers.
In today’s episode, Prarthana rescues the boy from the locusts. Pratha asks Rudra if he’s fine and he replies saying yes. Rudra looks into Prarthana’s eyes and gets mesmerised. He thinks that something is unique about her. Anmol tells her friends that Rudra is the best guy as he loves everyone and is very kind. They ask her if he loves her. She tells that he only loves his work, as he’s a journalist and owns a news channel but apart from that he talks to her the most. Rudra wonders if he’ll get to see Prarthana again.
Later, Prarthana sees the scales and removes it from her hand and gets worried. She tells the professor about the same and he realises that it only happens with snakes. He calls Suhasini and asks her to come. Pratha checks Anmol’s skin and gets relieved noticing that she doesn’t have any scales. The professor takes it to Suhani and talks about Prarthana, how he was shocked when she grew up to look exactly like Pratha. She tells him that she isn’t Pratha’s daughter and asks him to focus on his work instead of worrying. Rudra comes and Anmol imagines him proposing to her.
She asks him why was he late and he tells her that he went to bring her a gift and gives it to her. She opens and sees a watch and says she won’t wear it until he marries her. Rudra says that he saw someone who looked exactly like Pratha. Anmol asks if she was beautiful. He tells not as beautiful as Pratha. Prarthana wonders what relation she has with the moon. Later, Anmol dreams of snakes and runs to Pratha. She sends Anmol out with Rudra and her skin changes. Pratha visits Naag Mahal and thinks that she won’t let her daughter become shesh naagin.
This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.
