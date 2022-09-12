Naagin 6, 11th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra is mesmerised by Prarthana

In today’s episode, Prarthana rescues the boy from the locusts. Pratha asks Rudra if he’s fine and he replies saying yes. Rudra looks into Prarthana’s eyes and gets mesmerised. He thinks that something is unique about her. Anmol tells her friends that Rudra is the best guy as he loves everyone and is very kind. They ask her if he loves her. She tells that he only loves his work, as he’s a journalist and owns a news channel but apart from that he talks to her the most. Rudra wonders if he’ll get to see Prarthana again.

Later, Prarthana sees the scales and removes it from her hand and gets worried. She tells the professor about the same and he realises that it only happens with snakes. He calls Suhasini and asks her to come. Pratha checks Anmol’s skin and gets relieved noticing that she doesn’t have any scales. The professor takes it to Suhani and talks about Prarthana, how he was shocked when she grew up to look exactly like Pratha. She tells him that she isn’t Pratha’s daughter and asks him to focus on his work instead of worrying. Rudra comes and Anmol imagines him proposing to her.