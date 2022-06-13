Naagin 6, 12th June 2022, Written Update: Mahek becomes the SheshNaagin

Today’s episode begins with a man telling Jwala that the bhog has arrived from the army officer’s house. Mahek gazes at the moon and thinks the day has finally arrived where she can fulfill her wish to becoming Shesh Naagin. Mahek sees someone’s shadow and gets scared. Chanda smirks and tells Mahek that she deserves this fear after everything she did with Pratha. Rishabh thinks about Pratha. Rishabh denies to attend the party and leaves for a meeting. There, he resists spending money on charity and affirms he is changed.

Mahek leaves for the Naagmahal. She witnesses someone’s presence again but cannot find who the person is. SheshNaag and Angel ask her to accept the Naagmani. Mahek performs the Shiv Tandav. Mahek keeps the mani in her stomach. She loses her balance but rises becoming the SheshNaagin. Angels tells SheshNaag that he didn’t expect Naagmani shall accept Mahek. SheshNaag tells him that it is all written and asks him to just wait and watch. Jwala tells unconscious Pratha that Mahek is celebrating and asks her to wake up and fulfill her vengeance as red moon is calling her.

Jwala prays to Shivji to make Pratha conscious as she is a true devotee. The moon rays fall on Pratha and she gains consciousness. She questions them that why they saved her when she wanted to die. Jwala tells her that Inspector Vijay saved her and thus, she should take her revenge. Pratha wishes that her baby is alive. Urvashi looks at Mahek’s mother’s photo frame and thinks she shall destroy the world by teaming up with Mahek who is now the Sheshnaagin. Pratha escapes Jwala’s care and lights her own pyre. She proceeds to commit suicide as there is no point in living after her baby’s death.

