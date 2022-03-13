Naagin 6, 12th March 2022, Written Update: Pratha and Rishab get drunk

In today’s episode, Rishab hallucinates Pratha and asks her who she is. His cousins and friends come and ask why is he punishing himself and ask him why did he leave Reem if it’s hurting him so much. Rishab yells he did it to protect Ritesh. Pratha tells Mehek that she doesn’t know if she’s the right one to be the Shesh Naagin. Mehek tells Shivji chose her for a reason and Rishab enters the room.

He hugs her and asks her about her wound behind. She tells he’s hurting her. He asks her how she got hurt and she wonders if he actually likes her or is doubting her. He asks her if she got hurt when she went to the jungle as Mayank told him that someone took his dad to hurt him. He asks her where his dad is. She says she didn’t go anywhere as he was with him at the mandap. He goes out and she shapeshifts and puts her ‘nidr vish’ in the milk. In the bathroom, Rishab thinks he won’t spare her as he knows she’s hiding something. On the other hand, Pratha feels weak as the moonlight falls on her. He comes out and she offers him the milk and he makes her drink it. She starts laughing.

He says he thought she mixed something that might kill him and asks her why she is laughing. She tells even she doesn’t know and makes him drink it. They both act drunk and regret getting married. She asks him not to cry and hugs him. They dance and later fall asleep. Next morning, Aanya comes and calls them both for the muh-dikhai rasam. Rishab tells the inspector to inquire about Lalit. Mehek thinks she needs to inform Pratha that Lalit is missing.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

