Naagin 6, 13 August 2022, Written Update: Mehek learns that Pratha is alive

In today’s episode, Mehek takes Pratha to the secret room telling her that she wanted to show her something. Shakti hears the door opening and goes and hides. He thinks that Deepika is coming. Mehek thinks she will lock Pratha here. She sees the moonlight falling on her skin and thinks this is Pratha who is acting like Kiara and living with them. She thinks of exposing her and leaves without locking the door. She goes and tells Urvashi that Pratha is alive. Pratha transforms into herself and asks if she got shocked. She freezes the moment. Mehek tells she won’t let her live this time. They both start fighting.

Pratha tells she isn’t her sister and tells she will make her experience death everyday and won’t kill her today because she killed Rishab and her baby. She makes Mehek fall on the ground and unfreezes the moment. Everyone rush to Mehek and ask why’s she on the floor. Later, Mehek tells Urvashi that Pratha is alive and Urvashi gets shocked. She tells Urvashi that whoever will marry Shesh Naag will become Shesh Naagrani. She goes to Naag Mahal for the swayamvar. Pratha stops her. Mehek asks Shesh Naag if there’s any indifference towards other Naagins. Shesh Naag tells she can participate. Pratha smiles and thinks she knew this will happen. Damayanti and Shesh Naag come and stand.

Pratha announces the first round. Mehek and Barkha finish it. Mehek qualifies for the third round. Pratha opens the red door and a red light is seen. Shesh Naag tells that Mehek can marry him if she wins the third round where she needs to go inside and finish the round. Mehek learns that Nashika resides inside who can turn anyone into stone who look at her eyes. Mehek goes in and gets scared. Pratha recalls Shesh Naag promising to help her.

