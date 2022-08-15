Naagin 6, 14th August 2022, Written Update: Mehek wins against Nashika

In today’s episode, Mehek recalls Urvashi telling Shesh Naag that Nashika is dangerous if she comes out. Urvashi says Pratha is clever and if the pillar moved, then the door will be opened from inside and Nashika will come out. She tells her not to look in Nashika's eyes as she will be turned into stone. The flashback ends. Everyone gets scared seeing Nashika. Pratha thinks she has to save the naagins. Mahek makes sure Pratha sees Nashika's eyes. Pratha turns into stone but it turns out to be Mahek's dream. Pratha thinks Shesh Naag has to marry Mehek. Mehek gets happy but Pratha cries.

Mehek tells Pratha she has to now save her from danger. Shesh Naag tells Pratha that Mehek has kidnapped Shraddha. Pratha saves Shraddha but sees Rehan, Ritesh, and Urvashi pointing a gun at her. Shraddha is turned out to be Mehek instead and she throws Pratha to the ground. They all laugh but Pratha turns out to be Shraddha and says she came to help Pratha. Pratha comes and sees Shraddha dead. She thinks of how Shraddha kept gun powder inside the land. Pratha kills Rehaan. As Pratha holds Urvashi by the tail, Mehek tells her that her daughter is alive. Pratha gets emotional.

Mehek tells her that she will tell her where she is. They take her to a cave. She runs inside hearing a baby crying. Just then, a trap falls on her. Zang tells Urvashi and Mehek that it's time to ruin India as the 75th independence day has arrived. Pratha prays to Lord Shiv to save her. Zang shows how they will enter Kedarnath and tells her that it will be easy to enter as Rishab's grandfather was an army man. Rishab comes to the cave. He calls Pratha's name. He tells her to use all her power. He tells her to think about their love and daughter. Pratha opens her eyes.

