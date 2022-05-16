Naagin 6, 14th May 2022, Written Update: Anya and Reynaksh to get engaged

In today’s episode, Pratha goes to Rehan's room and asks him if he hurt Samaira but she lies saying she fell. Seema then announces the engagement of Anya and Reynaksh. Pratha tells Mehek that Reynaksh is icchdari nevla. Mehek tells her that he will never age and his hearing and sensing capability is also high. Pratha tells Chanda to think of her past to remember her son. Pratha says she will expose Seema. Seema warns Lalith that she will kill Rishab if he opens his mouth. Pratha tells Rishab that she doesn't feel good about Reynaksh.

Reynaksh comes and tells him he is engaged to his sister. Rishab asks him to have a drink, but he refuses and leaves. Reynaksh changes to his mongoose form and eats food. Mehek warns Pratha about Reynaksh. Pratha tells Seema and Lalith she has a surprise and asks them to remarry. Pratha plays old photos. Everyone gets shocked seeing the picture of Lalith and Chanda. Chanda gets flashes. Rishab asks Chanda about the picture and Chanda says she’s his wife. Seema says that shouldn't believe her since she has amnesia. Rishab asks Reynaksh to leave and to take his mother also. Reynaksh takes Chanda and asks her where Amrit Kalash is. Mehek stops the car. He goes to attack her.

Pratha puts fire on him. He fights with them and manages to take Chanda away. Reynaksh tells Seema that Chanda is telling him the truth. She goes and tells Pratha that she will take the Amrit Kalash and ruin everything. Pratha calls Reynaksh and asks him to give it to Chanda. Chanda tells her she has to give the location to save Rishab from Seema. Pratha cries. Seema leaves saying she hates tears.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

