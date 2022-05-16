Naagin 6, 15th May 2022, Written Update: Inspector Vijay arrests Rehan

Today's episode begins with Reynaksh asking Chanda if they have reached the place. Pratha keeps the phone on speaker and tells Nevla to not give Amrit Kalash to anyone. Reynaksh takes Mahek's form. Seema thinks of teaching a lesson to Pratha for the deceit. Reynaksh calls Bunnu for help. Pratha visits Chanda in the temple and assures her that she will unite her with Rishabh. Bunnu opens Reynaksh’s traps. Rishabh gets upset recalling about Chanda. He throws his towel and Pratha drops the food. Pratha asks if he is fine and he tells he is not as he cannot process how his dad cheated on his mom. Pratha assures him that nothing will happen to his mom.

Rishabh asks Pratha how can she love her mother-in-law so much. Pratha replies because she loves him. Seema tells everyone that something needs to be done about Pratha. Rehaan enters the room telling Samaira that he shall have affairs and he will continue abusing her. Pratha hears Samaira screaming. She reaches there calling the police. Samaira informs everyone that Rehan is innocent. Reynaksh decides to find Chanda with the help of a torn piece of her saree. Mahek asks Chanda to not leave her place. Chanda hears Rishabh calling out to her for help. Chanda runs thinking Rishabh is in trouble.

Meanhile Reynaksh waits for her outside and tricks her. Mahek finds Chanda is missing. Nevla takes Chanda away. Seema asks Pratha to accompany her to the temple. Rishabh leaves for Surat with Rehan. Rehan intoxicates Rishabh's drink and leaves the bus. Samaira is all set to leave the house. Rehan reaches home and gets enraged seeing Samaira leave the house. He beats Samaira. Samaira complains to Pratha about Rehan. Pratha calls the police and asks Inspector Vijay to arrest Rehan. Rishabh tells Rehan was with him on the bus. Pratha insists the Inspector arrest him. Radha drinks the poison. Rishabh tells Pratha that if anything happens to Radha, he shall leave her.

