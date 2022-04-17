Naagin 6, 16th April 2022, Written Update: Sardar steals the naagmani

In today’s episode, a vase falls on Pratha’s leg and she gets hurt. Rishabh picks her up and makes her sit on the bed and applies ointment on her wound. He goes to sleep on the couch and Mehek enters the room secretly and asks Pratha to come out. Sardar meets Rehaan and he tells Sardar that Pratha isn’t an easy person to fight with and tells them she’s dangerous. Sardar chokes him and tells him not to talk about Pratha like that.

Mehek and Pratha enter the room and Rehaan runs and hides. Sardar says he has failed as a father as he couldn’t protect his own children. They say that they’re just happy to have him back. Mehek reminds that after 12am it’s Ramanavami and Pratha’s birthday. Pratha tells she had forgotten her own birthday. Sardar reminds her of how they used to celebrate her own birthday. Mehek reminds Pratha to perform the pooja. Sardar asks Pratha if he can attend the pooja and she agrees. They go back to their palace and Pratha recalls her old memories.

Sardar asks Pratha to complete the pooja before the auspicious timing ends. Mehek tells her that she needs to perform the flash mob between 3:30 am and 4:30 am and keep the naagmani in the gangajal kept in front of Lord Shiva’s idol. Pratha does the pooja and removes the naagmani and keeps it in front of Lord Shiva’s idol and starts praying. Sardar takes the naagmani and keeps the fake one back inside. Pratha opens her eyes and takes the fake one and puts it back into her stomach and leaves with them. The next day, Seema organises Pratha’s birthday party. Rehaan invites Reem but she refuses to come.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

