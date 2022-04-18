Naagin 6, 17th April 2022, Written Update: Pratha learns that fifth Asur is her father

Today’s episode begins with some goons attacking Rishabh at the jewelry store. Pratha comes and saves Rishabh by getting a bullet shot. Rishabh fights the goons and brings Pratha home. The doctor informs him that there is nothing to worry about as the bullet passed by touching her hand. Mahek asks Pratha what happened at the store. Pratha tells her that she wished to save Rishabh’s life so that she feels good and he deserves someone better, not a naagin. Later, Rishabh goes to attend a call. There, he is about to step on a loose wire in water. Pratha saves him and wonders who wishes to kill Rishabh and why she is not able to use her prowess.

Sardar gets Rehan’s message. He calls Rehan to his room and asks not to harm Pratha. He also shows Rehan his message but he (Rehan) refuses to have sent them. Pratha had asked Mahek to send a message from Rehan’s phone. Pratha asks Sardar if he is the Asur Sardar and orders him to return her naagmani. He runs away hitting Pratha’s injured shoulder. Rishabh and Mahek come to rescue Pratha. Mahek asks Rishabh to leave and let Pratha stay with her. Sardar reaches the Himalayas and affirms that he shall not only poison the Yamuna river but the entire country. He lets Pratha know that he is the fifth Asur and he has her naagmani.

The next day, Mahek and Pratha reach the Himalayas. Pratha requests him to give her the naagmani. Sardar refuses and tells Pratha that the naagmani she has with her right now is made up of poison. Sardar calls hawks and they injure Pratha and Mahek. They try to run but Sardar with the powers of naagmani, lock their feet. Mahek gets severely injured and Pratha tries to save her. Pratha reaches Lord Ram’s temple and requests him to shower his blessings on her. Suddenly, the earth shakes, and naagmani drops from Sardar’s hand. She fixes her naagmani and aims at Sardar with a bow and arrow.

