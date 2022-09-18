Naagin 6, 17th September 2022, Written Update: Pratha decides to make an alliance between Anmol and Rudra

In today’s episode, Pratha tells Takshak that her daughter won't be shesh naagin. She tells him that she also prayed to Lord Shiva about this. Rudra stands at the stall and talks to someone about the minister's death. Nevla goes to Prathana. She kicks the snake and it dies. The snake charmer tells her that she's a naagin. Akansha tells people that Rudra is not taking interview. Vivek tries to convince Rudra to take the snake charmer’s interview. Prathana shouts at Akansha saying Rudra can't cancel the interview. He comes out and asks Vivek to do the set up for the interview. Pratha thinks of proposing an alliance between Rudra and Anmol.

Rishab agrees and Anmol hugs him. Prarthana hears the snake charmer’s interview. Rishab, Pratha and Anmol go to Rudra's office. Rudra doesn't believe in the snake charmer's words. He plays the flute and Pratha tries not to become a naagin. Prarthana also gets scaly skin. Rudra asks everyone to throw the snake charmer out. Pratha invites Rudra to their house for dinner. He tells her that he will show the girl that resembles like her. The snake charmer tells that shesh naagin will come as it's the red moon. He goes and steps on a wire. A girl comes out.