Naagin 6, 18th September 2022, Written Update: The moonlight affects Prarthana

In today’s episode, Prarthana's hand touches Pratha's foot. Both of them feel something. Prarthana goes for the interview but Rudra makes her wait for a long time by talking to Anmol. Pratha closes all doors at home and tells Anmol that no one can go out. The Minister tells Jeet that someone is planning an attack. Rudra and his parents go to Pratha’s house for dinner. Rudra tells Pratha about the girl who looks like her. Pratha talks about naagin and says she believes in it. Rudra calls Prarthana and tells her to interview Maha saphera. She agrees to do it.

Maha saphera tells the other charmers that Prarthana is coming and she will become shesh naagin. Prarthana goes to the place Vivek mentioned. Tara asks her what are the red marks on her body. She tells her it happens to her every red moon night. Tara meets Urvashi and tells her that no one can stop Prarthana from becoming shesh naagin. Prarthana goes to the snake charmers. They tell her that she is a naagin and play the flute to prove it. She runs away but they follow her. Professor tells Pratha about the attack on the nation but she tells him that she has kept her powers aside and cuts the call. Professor wonders if Anmol is his daughter and Prarthana is Pratha's.