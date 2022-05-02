Naagin 6, 1st May 2022, Written Update: Pratha saves Rishabh from the goons

The episode begins with Rishabh performing Parikrama with Seema. Seems pretends to be dizzy and sends Rishabh to fetch water from the well. Pratha feels uneasy and worries about Rishabh. Rishabh finds there is no well and some men kidnap him. A white snake comes and shows Pratha and Mahek the way to Rishabh. Pratha asks Mahek to hide. Pratha asks Seema about Rishabh. She says Rishabh is dead and tries to wipe her Sindoor but Pratha's blood stains her forehead. Pratha affirms she shall save Rishabh.

Seema visits the cave and takes the doll from a lady who is singing a lullaby. Pratha fights away the goons and even fires the gun. But the goons tell her there are no more bullets. Rishabh tells the Henchman that he won't let anything happen to his nation. Pratha asks the goon to kill her and leave Rishabh. The goons tell that they will kill them both. Pratha thinks she cannot take the form of Naagin in front of Rishabh. The earth whirls for a while and Rishabh falls unconscious. Pratha kills those goons after becoming Shesh Naagin. Seema asks Chanda to reveal the truth but Chanda refuses.

Pratha wonders who the lady might be with whom Seema conversed outside the cave. Rishabh tells Pratha that he misses his mother's lullaby. Pratha connects the dots and finds Chanda's picture with Lalith. The next day, everyone celebrated Seema's birthday and Pratha tries her best to make Seema eat the cake. Pratha and Mahek visit Chanda and let her know Rishabh, her son is fine. Seema asks the doctor to inject Rishabh and kill him. But Pratha saves Rishabh. Pratha asks Seema to unfurl the curtains and see her gift. Seema is shocked to see old photos. Pratha dresses like younger Seema and Seema stands shocked seeing Chanda stand upstairs.

