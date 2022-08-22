Naagin 6, 21st August 2022, Written Update: Rishab and Pratha save the mob

In today’s episode, Mehek ties Rishab to a chair. Urvashi goes to Mehek and tells her that Pratha is alive. Rishab also gets to know that Pratha is alive and gets happy. Pratha finds Mehek location. Mehek threatens Rishab saying she will kill his daughter if he doesn't agree to help her kill people. He agrees. She gives him bombs. Pratha comes there. Mehek tells her that the person she loves is going to be a traitor.

Pratha sees Rishab and thinks she is using him as a pawn. Pratha goes to him but it turns out to be Vijay. Zain tells Mehek that Rishab still hasn't executed the plan. Mehek releases the Yeti. Rishab kills Zain's men. The Yeti kills Reem. Pratha kills the Yeti. Rishab aims the gun at Zain. Zain escapes from Rishab and activates the bomb. Rishab kills Zain. Ministers get to know about the bomb. Rishab takes the bomb and throws it far away, saving the people.

Pratha comes there and reunites with Rishab and they both get happy. Pratha tells him that the country is still in danger because of Mehek. She tells him to go to the meeting room. Pratha asks Mehek to come out but she stays hidden. Pratha thinks about Shesh Naag's words saying Shesh Naagin Rani has to come out when Naagin calls her for justice.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

