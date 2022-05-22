Naagin 6, 21st May 2022, Written Update: Pratha kills Reynaksh

In today’s episode, Mehek goes to rescue Chanda from Reynaksh and then shapeshifts into a naagin and goes to fight with him. He turns into a nevla and attacks her back. Rishab tells Pratha that if he finds out that Rehan harrased Samaira, he will leave her. Seema tells Pratha that Chanda is with Reynaksh so now she will get the amrit kalaash. Pratha gets shocked and then goes to the temple to fight with the nevla and rescue Chanda. She warns him that she has Shivji's blessings now. Shivji's trishul falls from the sky and makes a circle. She throws nevla between the trishul and kills the nevla.

She walks to Chanda and tells her that she has kept her promise that she won't let anything happen to her as long as she’s alive. Pratha goes home and thinks that she needs to convince Rishabh. Pratha reaches the house and tells Seema she killed nevla at the Ujjain temple and that Chanda is safe now. Seema gets angry and tries to slap her. She stops her and tells her it's not easy to kill her. Seema challenges Pratha and tells her that she will make her life a living hell.

Pratha wonders how the nevla might be related to Seema as she’s so protective towards him. Seema tries to enter the temple but is stopped by some force. Then, she gets the help of Babul. Seema tells Babul that Pratha killed Reynaksh. He tells her that it cannot be possible as a Nevla always wins when the fight is between a naagin and nevla. He tells that especially Reynaksh can’t lose. Seema asks him where the nevla is then.

