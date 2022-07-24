Naagin 6, 23rd July 2022, Written Update: Rishab calls off the deal

In today’s episode, the Chief and Vishal come to Rishab’s house in the morning and invite him to be the chief guest for the inauguration of the monument which they’re building after breaking the Naagmahal behind the Nilgiri mountains. Rishab agrees. Pratha worries listening to him and Rajesh insists her to take revenge stating that it’s a nice time to get back at them. Pratha leaves. Divya asks him why is he pressuring Pratha as they’re only here to help him. Rajesh tells that he knows what he’s doing. Ritesh comes and asks Rishab for some army certificates. Rishab goes to get them and gets shocked seeing a medical report of Shakti from the year 2020 and wonders how’s it possible as Shakti died long ago.

Ritesh comes and takes the files and goes. Later, Rishab comes and gets mesmerised seeing Pratha. Shakti makes a hole in the wall and looks at Pratha and thinks she’s Deepika. They leave for the inauguration. When they reach the venue Mehek and Pratha worry about the Naagmahal. A few villagers stop them from entering and inform them that shesh naagin stays in the Naagmahal. Rishabh laughs at them asks them to move. They enter the building and Urvashi looks for her mother’s anklets in the drawer but doesn’t find it.

Pratha searches and finds it and assumes that Urvashi didn’t get it when she looked for it because because she didn’t want to give her anklets to her. She vows to safeguard it. Later, snakes surround the crowd and Rishabh tells that they’re attacking because they’re invading their house. He calls off the deal and tells this building won’t be demolished. Pratha gets shocked and wonders why understanding him is difficult. Then, Rajesh asks Pratha to have a fake marriage with him so he can save his house and she can get his revenge. She agrees.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

