Naagin 6, 24th April 2022, Written Update: Rishabh convinces Ritesh to marry Reem

Today’s episode begins with Pratha standing at the mandap to marry Sheshnaag. Mahek tells this only happens once in 100 years when Sheshnaagin and Sheshnaag get married. All the naags come to bless the couple. Pratha cannot stop thinking about Rishabh. While taking pheras, Pratha mourns and her tears set the mandap on fire. Sheshnaag controls the fire and calls off the marriage as he sees her love for Rishabh. Pratha reaches home and finds Rishabh getting married to Reem. She is heartbroken.

Pratha leaves on a bus and a man comes and sits beside her. He tells her she looks heartbroken and gives her a book. He tells her that the book has all the answers to her worries. That man returns to Sheshnaag who has vowed to be a celibate. He tells him he did his work. Sheshnaag tells him that Pratha doesn’t know an angel truly came as an angel to take away her sorrows. Pratha reads the book and learns that Rishabh shall be in danger. Pratha gets paranoid and returns home. Everyone gets shocked seeing her.

Pratha asks about Rishabh to Seema. Rishabh calls out to everyone that he has come with their daughter-in-law. Everyone learns that Rishabh didn’t marry Reem. Instead, he got her married to Ritesh. He explained to Seema that Reem also deserves a happy married life. So, when the lights went off, Rishabh convinced Ritesh to marry Reem. Pratha is relieved to know that Rishabh didn’t marry Reem. Rishabh hugs Pratha telling her he couldn’t marry and he loves her. Even Pratha confesses her love. They head to their room for some intimate moments but Rishabh gets hit with a dart in his neck.

