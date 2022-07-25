Naagin 6, 24th July 2022, Written Update: Reem frees Shakti

In today’s episode, Pratha goes and tells everyone that she’s getting married to Rajesh today in South Delhi and asks them to get ready. Reem gets angry. Urvashi and Reem go to give food to Shakti and he looks at Pratha standing afar and takes Deepika’s name. Reem aise her why’s he calling Kiara as Deepika. Urvashi tells her that Deepika is his apparent love. They leave but Reem comes back and tells Shakti that his Deepika is getting married so he should come and stop. She gives him the keys and leaves thinking that Pratha snatched Rishab from her and now she won’t let Kiara snatch Rajesh from her.

They all reach the venue and get mesmerised by it. Pratha goes to sit and put mehendi. She reminisces about Rishab and when the mehendi artist asks her what’s her husband’s name she takes Rishab’s name. When the designer shows her the name she gets shocked and asks why did she put that name. She tells Pratha that’s the name she took. Pratha goes and washes her hand and tells herself that love is a curse for her and she will kill Rishab no matter what. Shakti roams in the road and has a fight with someone. The video gets viral. Rishab thinks about Pratha.

Rehaan god to the police station after seeing Pratha’s avatar of Vihaan’s dead body on his bed. Rishab goes and asks him what is he doing. He tells that he’s the one who did everything and Pratha was innocent. Rishab asks him what is he saying. Rehaan gains conscious of where he is and tells Rishab that he’s probably drunk and they head back home. Later, Vijay comes to arrest Rishab but then sees Mehek and tells her that she should be ashamed of making Pratha pay for her mistakes while she’s the killer. Rishab overhears.

