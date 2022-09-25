Naagin 6, 24th September 2022, Written Update: Prarthana gets the naagmani

In today’s episode, Prarthana falls near the temple. She shouts for her mother. Chanda asks Pratha if she's okay. She goes to check on Anmol and sees that she's not affected by the red moonlight. Snake charmers try to catch Prarthana. With Lord Shiva’s blessings, naagmani enters Prarthana's navel. Prarthana kills everyone. She feels dizzy and falls. Professor hopes that Prarthana isn't Pratha's daughter. Prarthana wakes up and realizes she doesn't remember anything. Pratha gets a dream where she sees Nageshwari telling her something unlikely is going to happen.

Prarthana goes home and notices that her eyesight and stammering have suddenly become better. Prarthana tells Rudra that the snake charmers tried to kidnap her and asks him why he sent her to dangerous people. He tells her that she can leave if she doesn't want to work in tough times. She apologizes. Pratha tells Rishab that they can't force anyone and it's good Rudra refused to marry now itself. Pratha goes to Anmol and asks her why she's packing. Anmol tells Pratha that she's planning to go to New York. Rishab says they can make it a family trip. Anmol decides to go with them after she learns that Rudra will be there. Rudra invites Prarthana to the event.