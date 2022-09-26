Naagin 6, 25th September 2022, Written Update: Rudra proposes to Anmol

In today’s episode, Jeet thinks the next attack will be on the minister. He thinks of saving him by going to the event. A model falls down. Roni gets worried about who will present his best outfit. Anmol makes Prarthana agree to do it. Prarthana walks the runway but then the minister gets attacked. Everyone runs. Rudra hands Anmol to Pratha and Rishab. Rudra notices someone running with a bomb. He follows him with Rishab. The bomb falls under Anmol's leg. Prarthana changes into a snake and saves her. Pratha goes to her. She tells Pratha that a snake saved her and that she can't live without Rudra.

Rudra goes to Anmol and proposes. Prarthana enters the empty office cabin. Snake charmers play naagin music. Her skin starts changing. Rudra comes there and makes everyone stop. Everyone tells him that it's a surprise for Prarthana. Raman tells Rudra that he's protective of Prarthana. Rudra tells Raman he agreed to marry Anmol as she loves him and he's not going to love anyone. Prarthana meets Rudra and tells him that the work is done. He gives her papers. She drops them and he helps her. Raman notices them.