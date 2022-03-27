Naagin 6, 26th March 2022, Written Update: Shanglira to dismantle the country

Today’s episode begins with Pratha using her power senses to locate the red truck carrying the poisonous thing. Mehek kills the truck driver. They both notice that the truck is empty. Pratha guesses that the poison must have come in form of a human. A lady walks towards the river. At Chingistan, technician expresses how their boss birthed Icchadhari Naagin with the face of Shalaka. Mehek and Pratha stop the lady and stand stunned seeing Shalaka. She informs them she is not Shalaka but Shanglira from Chingistan. On the other hand, Rishabh confesses to his friend that he married Pratha only to save his brother, leaving his love of life – Reem behind.

Shanglira tells Pratha and Mehek that she will dismantle the country with her poison. Shanglira has the power to kill Shesh Naagin. Pratha and Shanglira fight. Rishabh tells Reem that he suspects Pratha is the root cause of the trouble and the reason why he married in the first place. Reem hugs Rishabh. Shanglira tries to snatch Pratha’s mangalsutra but she breaks her hand. Pratha takes the poison shell from Shanglira and locks her in a box. Mehek warns Pratha to be careful of the snake and not let it attack her navel where she has her Naagmani.



The next morning Pratha finds a lipstick stain on Rishabh’s shirt and threatens him to end the marriage if he has an affair. The red snake comes as Shagun to treat Lalith’s condition. Pratha understands she is Shanglira. Shagun tells Pratha that she will take her poison in a few hours and spread it in the Yamuna river. Shanglira changes herself to Pratha and fetches information about the poison from Mehek. Dadi and Seema insist on Pratha to accompany them to the temple. Mehek tells Pratha about Shanglira’s trickery. Pratha and Rishabh perform Abhishekam at Shiv Mandir. Shanglira hypnotizes Rishabh’s brother and asks him to borrow Rakhta Kamal from Shiv ji. Pratha smells her trap.

Also Read: Naagin 6, 20th March 2022, Written Update: Pratha attacks Maha Saphera