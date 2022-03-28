Naagin 6, 27th March 2022, Written Update: Shanglira poisons Yamuna River but is killed by Shalaka

Today’s episode begins with Shanglira waiting for Raktakamal. Mahek tells Shagun that she will never get her poison back. Daadiji asks Panditji if there is any snake to have milk served as Prasad. Panditji refuses. Pratha turns into a snake and fulfills Daadi’s wish. Shanglira thinks she can secure her poison only through Rishabh. She turns herself into an old lady and seeks Prasad from Rishabh. Rishabh asks her to accompany him to the temple. The lady tells her that she cannot enter as she has no flowers to devote. Rishabh gives his garland to her. Pratha notices this.

Shanglira walks towards the Yamuna River with the poison. Pratha turns to SheshNaagin and tells Shanglira that she is just a lab-grown Naagin while she is Shivji’s chosen one. Pratha multiplies her and attacks Shanglira. Shanglira begs SheshNaagin to forgive her and lends her poison. As Pratha is about to leave, Shanglira attacks her middle spine, where Naagmani resides. The professor endures climate change and senses something is wrong. Mahek rescues Pratha and takes her to the professor. He says only Shalaka can save SheshNaagin by killing Shanglira. He tells Mahek that she can find her behind Nilgiri Mountain in the Chandrashila jungle.

Mahek finds Shalaka covered in ice. She seeks help from her in killing Shanglira. Shalaka feels lucky to help SheshNaagin. Mahek returns to Rishabh in disguise of Pratha so that nobody doubts Pratha’s whereabouts. Rishabh files Pratha’s missing complaint. Inspector Vijay makes fun of Rishabh and says Pratha must have run with his security officer. Mahek enters and tells everyone she was at Nagdevta’s temple. On the other hand, Shalaka goes to Shanglira. She tricks Shanglira and pretends as if she is to help her. Shalaka attacks her. At home, Rishabh asks Pratha to celebrate his birthday but she acts weird. Shalaka kills Shanglira. However, Shanglira manages to poison the Yamuna River. The professor tells Pratha that she can save the Yamuna only if she impresses Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ: Naagin 6, 26th March 2022, Written Update: Shanglira to dismantle the country