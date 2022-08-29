Naagin 6, 28th August 2022, Written Update: Professor refuses to hand over Pratha’s baby

In today’s episode, Shakti tells Rishab that he will be tied here but Pratha will be celebrating the wedding night with him. Rishab gets angry and yells at him. Shakti tells that Pratha will be with him and he will snatch his love. Rishab tells that life cannot be snatched and thinks that Pratha will recognize the real him and won’t fall for Shakti. Later, Shakti lights candles and thinks he will be with Pratha from now on. Pratha comes and tells that they’ll get their daughter the next day. Shakti hugs her and acts like Rishab. She goes to tell the servants to make arrangements for the baby. Chanda gets happy.

Shakti lights the cradle on fire and Pratha comes and gets shocked seeing the cradle on fire and cries telling it's a bad sign. Shakti consoles her by telling they can buy a new one. Later, Pratha asks the professor to give her daughter. He tells he can’t give her as she gave life to his daughters and he has been taking care of her like his daughter. She cries and tells that it’s her daughter. Professor refuses. She goes out and falls. Shakti comes and holds her. She tells that he won’t give their daughter. Back at home, everyone feels sad.

Pratha hears her baby cry and rushes to the door. Professor tells that he will give her baby only tonight for the pooja. She thanks her and calls him inside. Professor brings his daughter also inside. Shakti gets angry seeing Pratha’s daughter and thinks she will separate them. He drops the baby but Pratha holds her and yells at him. Later, Shakti kidnaps both the kids and put them in a basket and put flowers on them. A lady takes the basket and leaves. Pratha comes back and gets shocked to see the babies missing.

