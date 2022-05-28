Naagin 6, 28th May 2022, Written Update: Rishabh learns the truth

In today’s episode, Pratha enters Paatal Lok and gets the Amrit Kalash. Rishab enters the temple. Seema and Reynaksh follow him. Rishab walks in and asks Pratha where Chand is. Mehek gets shocked seeing Reynaksh alive. Pratha tells Rishab that there was an earthquake but Chanda is fine. Pratha tells Seema that she can’t take Chanda from there. Rishab tells her to behave. Pratha says she is not his real mother as Chanda is his real mother. Seema goes to take Chanda from there. Pratha and Mehek stop her. Seema points a knife at Chanda and asks them where the Amrit Kalash is. Rishab gets shocked. Seema says she poisoned Rishab.

He starts coughing blood. Rishab falls down and apologizes to Pratha for not believing her. Seema tells Pratha that she has one hour either to save him or her country. Rishab tells her to save the country and falls unconscious. Bannu reaches there and tells them he is actually Seema's husband. Pratha gives the Amrit to Seema. She mixes poison in it and throws it down the river to destroy the country. Bannu touches the water but his hand burns. They wonder how the poison affected the nevla. Bannu tells her the water has Amrit instead of poison.

Pratha tells her Mahek changed the poison bottle when Seema dropped it while entering the temple. Back on earth, a reporter announces that the pandemic is over. Pratha tells Mehek that she destroyed Rishab's poison using her own. Bannu and Pratha fight each other and he dies. Seema escapes. They sprinkle Amrit on Chanda and Rishab and they gain consciousness. They reach home. Police come and arrests Rehan. He says he will come back for revenge. Rishab says no one will take Seema's name in the house. He hugs Chanda. Pratha says she still needs to kill Seema.

Also Read: Naagin 6, 21st May 2022, Written Update: Pratha kills Reynaksh