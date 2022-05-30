Naagin 6, 29th May 2022, Written Update: Rishabh learns Pratha is the Shesh Naagin

Today's episode begins with Pratha and Rishabh performing the pooja. Mahek takes Pratha to the side and takes her to the professor. Rishabh and the family watch the news of the clearance of the pandemic and he wonders if Pratha is the reason behind this. The professor congratulates Pratha for her good work. He predicts her future and tells her she is in danger. Back at home, Rishabh is about to join his duty in a few days. Everyone leaves to give some quality time to Pratha and Rishabh. They get intimate and suddenly the lights go off.

Pratha rushes to the terrace. Rishabh is shocked to see Seema holding Pratha at a knife point. Seema reveals that Pratha is Sheshnaagin and asks her to accept it. Pratha pushes Seema off the terrace and she falls unconscious. Seema is rushed to the hospital and the doctor informs her that she is in a coma. Pratha pacified Rishabh. Chanda calls Pratha to inform her about Rishabh's childhood secret but she fails. Rishabh reveals to Pratha that along with being an army officer, he is also an undercover agent. Pratha wishes to tell her truth as well. Pratha and Rishabh get intimate.

The next day, Mahek teases Pratha for being so happy. Pratha expresses to her that she wishes to give up her energies on full red moon night by praying to Shivji. Mahek warns her that once she gives up, she won't gain them back. Pratha is adamant as she wishes to lead a normal life and not hide anything from Rishabh. Chanda wishes to tell Pratha about Rishabh's childhood secret. Mahek hears Reem talking ill about Pratha. Rishabh finds a Sheshnaagin book in the cupboard. He asks Pratha about her true identity. Pratha reveals to him that she is Sheshnaagin. Rishabh is shell-shocked and Pratha tries to make him understand her reasons.

Also Read: Naagin 6, 28th May 2022, Written Update: Rishabh learns the truth