Naagin 6, 2nd April 2022, Written Update: Pratha sucks the poison out of the river

In today’s episode, Reem and Rishabh meet Mayank, and he taunts Rishabh about how his family has become a joke since his father lost his memory and Pratha made his life a living hell. Reem gives him a cheque and asks him to tell the truth about Pratha. Mayank agrees and says that he has only known her for 4 months and shows them her photos from college days. Mayank tells he saw Mehek turn into a snake and tells she’s an icchadhari naagin and even Pratha might be the same. Rishabh laughs and leaves.

Pratha says she’ll suck the poison out of the river but Mehek stops her and says that it’s very dangerous and asks her to please Shivji with her dance. Then, Mehek, Shalaka, and Pratha dance, and she gets Lord Shiva’s blessings. She sucks the poison out of the river. Rishabh asks the college principal if Pratha studied there but he denies. He then questions her neighbours. They say that Pratha and her dad mostly stayed indoors and never came out, which made it look like they were hiding something. Rishabh wonders if Pratha is the reason our nation is in threat. Pratha falls down after sucking the poison and her body turns black.

Everyone rushes towards her and Mehek says they need to reach the palace behind Nilgiri mountains so they can retrieve the herb to cure Pratha. She tells she needs to go home or else Rishabh will doubt her. Pratha comes home. Rishabh reaches home too and he realises that she’s in the bathroom and goes to talk to her. He comes and she falls unconscious. So, he makes her sleep on the bed. Next morning, Pratha feels nauseous and Radha tells she might be pregnant and everyone rejoices. Pratha and Rishabh get shocked. Later, Pratha gets hurt so Yash checks up on her and Rishabh gets jealous. Later, Rishabh asks Pratha if she’s pregnant with Mayank’s baby.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

