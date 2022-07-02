Naagin 6, 2nd July 2022, Written Update: Mehek confronts Rishabh

In today’s episode, Pratha comes to the hospital and asks the doctor to tell the truth about her baby’s demise. The doctor recalls Mehek threatening her to give poison to Pratha so the baby is killed. Pratha tells she knows the truth and won’t spare anyone until she gets her revenge. She kills the doctor. She cries thinking about the murder of her child. Urvashi comes and tells Mehek to go meet Shakti and throws a lehenga at her.

She tells that she won’t go and meet him as it took a lot of effort for them to put him in a cage and if anyone gets to know that he’s out then it won’t be good for them. She tells that if Rishabh gets to know that Shakti is alive then he won’t spare them and Shakti. Urvashi tells them she’s the Shesh Naagin so she can easily kill him and tells them that it’s also important as they need Rajesh to close the deal for the salt factory so she can give it to Zang. Mehek tells Rajesh to give the deal to Urvashi so they can find out why they want it. Rajesh calls and confirms the deal with Urvashi. She gets happy and asks Mehek to go talk to Shakti. Mehek meets Shakti and tells him that she’s not Rishab’s love. Shakti tells them she’s no use and lets her go.

Later, Urvashi and Mehek meet Rajesh. He tells them he gifted this land to his fiancé. They tell him that they’ll give any rate. Pratha comes and tells them her name is Kiara and will think about giving the land. Mehek sees Rishabh staring at Pratha’s photo and confronts him. He tells he was just wondering if it’s Pratha or not. Mehek asks to find out if Kiara is Pratha or not. Mehek recalls how she made Rishabh believe Pratha is cheating on him with Vijay by taking her avatar.

