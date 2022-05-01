Naagin 6, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Seema reveals her true self

In today’s episode, Pratha takes care of Rishab’s wound and he wakes up and asks who could’ve attacked him in his own house. She assures him that she’ll protect him and caresses him to sleep. The next morning, Seema asks Samaira and Reem to perform their first rasoi ritual and then tells them that she has booked a honeymoon package for 3 couples. Mehek reminds Pratha that she shouldn’t get so excited as she should focus on finding the asurs and killing them so she can protect the country from them. Pratha tells her that she’s aware.

Later, Rishab teases Pratha about the honeymoon trip and then goes out of the house to get some medicines. Someone attacks Rishab but Pratha runs behind that person and gets shocked seeing it’s Seema. Seema asks her not to be surprised as she knew that Pratha was a naagin. Pratha stands stunned. Seema tells that she’s the Maha Asur and Pratha can’t believe it. Seema asks her to remove her mangalsutra now since she’s no more a married woman as she killed Rishab. Pratha tells her that Rishab is completely fine.

The next day, all the three couples come back home and Urvashi asks them why did they return so soon. Pratha tells that Rishabh met with an accident and notices Seema adding something to the halwa. Seema gives the halwa to Rishabh but Pratha stops and tells him that it’s mixed with poison. Seema eats it and asks Pratha how could she suspect her and starts crying. Rishab gets angry at Pratha and tells her that Seema would never do such a thing and leaves. Later, Seema takes Rishab and Pratha to the Garuda temple but Pratha cant enter since she’s a naagin.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

