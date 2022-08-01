Naagin 6, 31st July 2022, Written Update: Rishab passes away

In today’s episode, the fire brigade comes and pulls a dead body out of the room. They realise that it’s Rishab’s dead body. Pratha thinks that she wanted to kill him as she took the oath of revenge but destiny killed him. The police give the belongings to Mehek. She looks at his wallet and other things and says that it is Rishab and starts crying. On the other hand, Chanda also cries. Pratha looks at him and reminisces about their past moments. Vijay tells Mehek that they can receive the body only after all the formalities are done.

Then, Mehek tells Urvashi that Rishab is actually dead. Urvashi tells her that is good he died and tells her about how they tricked him into believing that Pratha cheated on him and now he’s finally dead. She asks Mehek to cry so people don’t doubt her. Mehek runs out and it’s shown that it was actually Pratha in her disguise. Pratha cries thinking that Rishab never betrayed her. Rajesh comes and asks her to come as everyone’s waiting for her and then asks her why’s she crying as she wanted to kill and now he’s dead anyway.

She tells him that Rishab never betrayed her because both Urvashi and Mehek manipulated them both and created resentment between each other. She tells that Rishab loves her truly and leaves crying. He gets shocked. Later, Mehek tells Urvashi that she’ll go meet Takshak, who’s the king of naag and naagin and tells that only shesh naagin can open the door so she will go. She goes to the temple but is unable to open the door. Then, Pratha walks towards the temple thinking she will ask Takshak to return her Rishab back.

