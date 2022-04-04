Naagin 6, 3rd April 2022, Written Update: Pratha finds Rehan killed Riya

Today’s episode begins with Pratha walking on the terrace. Shalaka asks her to reveal the truth about her pregnancy to Rishabh. Furthermore, she asks her why she is hesitant to visit the Neelgiri mountain to get the medicine and heal her poisonous patches. Mahek walks in and tells her that she knows what had happened on the full moon of Uttarayan and today is the same night. She reminisces her mother telling her and baby Pratha that their grandmother was a 'Sheshnaagin' and the granddaughter shall carry the lineage. Mahek needs to pray to Shivji till the end of the night and when moonlight falls on the milk, she has to gulp it to become 'Sheshnaagin'. Pratha lets her become Sheshnaagin. However, Pratha denies visiting the palace.

Mahek plans on calling Pratha to the palace. Pratha hears Mahek calling for help from the palace. Pratha finds that Mahek is fine. In the flashback, Pratha remembers how their mother performed rituals to make Mahek the Sheshnaagin. But two men came and molested Mahek. She tried to drink the milk when the moonlight fell but the bowl dropped. Pratha held it and drank before moonlight shone away. At home, Rishabh looks for Pratha. As Pratha finds this, she tries rushing to the dining hall. But Mahek drops water and Pratha slips. Rishabh takes her to the room. The doctor reveals that Pratha is not pregnant.

Samira and her family visit Pratha. Rishabh feels jealous as Pratha gets along with Yash. Later, Inspector Vijay makes an entry. Chachaji notices a hoodie string in Mahek’s hand and tells her that it was Rehan’s favorite. Mahek realizes Rehan killed Riya and informs Pratha. Everyone plays 'Antakshree'. Pratha drops juice on Rehan’s shirt and asks him to go and change. In the room, Pratha turns to Naagin and attacks him. Rishabh goes to his room and is shocked to see Pratha in her conduct.

