Naagin 6, 3rd July 2022, Written Update: Rishabh teaches hunting to Pratha

In today’s episode, Mehek tells Urvashi that she showed Rishab the recording of Pratha taking knife out of Samaira. He believed she killed her and gave a statement against Pratha. Rishab gets restless thinking of Pratha with Vijay. Pratha thinks she will make Rishab feel the same pain she did. Mehek and Rishab wait for Rajesh and Kiara. They come there but Kiara is Pratha. Mehek sits on Rishab's lap and says they will find out about Pratha. He says even if it is Pratha she won't give a reaction.

They go hunting. Rishab teaches Pratha to aim. Mehek gets jealous and goes to Urvashi. She says if she loses Rishab to Kiara then she will have to be with Shakti. Mehek feeds the animals some wine. The animals run towards Pratha and Rishab. Mehek watches to see if Pratha will take naagin avatar and save Rishab. Pratha hides behind a tree and blows a wind storm. Mehek runs from there. Pratha becomes naagin and fights it. She sees Rishab unconscious. Rajesh comes and shoots the animal. Rishab gets up and thanks her for saving his life. Rajesh tells Pratha that she loves Rishab and that's why she saved him.

Pratha thinks of his betrayal and says she wants to kill him herself. Rishab shouts at Rehan asking if he proposed to Divya. He says yes and Ria gets shocked. Rajesh comes there and says Divya is his sister and she wants to marry him and that he is okay with the decision. A flashback is shown. Rajesh tells Divya that he won't let her marry Rehan. Pratha tells her that Rehan is dangerous and has killed 2 girls before. Divya says she will help punish Rehan as she knows Pratha won't let anything happen to her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Naagin 6, 2nd July 2022, Written Update: Mehek confronts Rishabh