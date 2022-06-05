Naagin 6, 4th June 2022, Written Update: Mehek and Rishabh turn against Pratha

In today’s episode, Pratha decides to tell Rishabh the truth. Mehek asks her to think again. Mehek thinks tonight is going to be the judgement day. Pratha goes to the Angel and tells she wants to leave all her powers to be with her husband. The angel tells her that she has to be at the raktanchal mountain to cross hurdles and sacrifice her powers. Pratha reaches the mountain but the red moon cannot be seen. She tells the angel that God is against her wish.

Pratha prays to Lord Shiva and jumps to the temple. She stands under the red moon. Snakes bite her as part of the ritual. She bears all the pain for Rishabh. Pratha wakes up like a normal human. Mehek calls Pratha and tells them that she and Samaira are in a problem. Rehan, Vivan and Ritesh catch Mehek and Sameera gets stabbed. Pratha comes there and asks them to stop. She sees a rod and beats them with it. Rishabh stops her and strangles Mehek. She attacks them and leaves with Mehek. Mehek stabs her from the back. Pratha gets shocked.

Rishabh comes and hugs Mehek. She apologizes to him for their fake fight. Mehek tells Pratha time will answer all her questions. Vijay and his team come there. Mehek tells them she saw Pratha kill Samaira. Pratha gets arrested. Mehek goes to the station. Pratha asks her why she betrayed her. Mehek tells her that she became shesh naagin after snatching her power but now she has sacrificed it all for her stupid love. Pratha asks her how she changed Rishabh. Mehek tells her that she will be hanged to death. In court, Rishabh and Mehek testify against Pratha. She gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

