Naagin 6, 4th September 2022, Written Update: Rishab and Shakti fight

In today’s episode, Pratha snatches the baby from Shakti and gives it to the professor. Shakti and Rishab fight. Shakti stabs Rishab. Pratha gets shocked. Shakti tells her that Rishab had no right over her and asks her to come with him. She becomes Shesh Naagin and hits him. He then stabs himself but Rishab goes to him. He tells Rishab to live in guilt and jumps off. Pratha brings her daughter to the temple. She tells Faristha this is Anmol. Pratha goes to aunty and convinces her to stay with them. Aunty to meet Rajesh. He tells her that he didn't kill his wife but she did. Aunty laughs recalling how he suffocated her. She tells him that Pratha's enemy asked her to take her baby away from her.

A flashback is shown where Mehek tells aunty that Sahiba asked her to give the baby to her. Flashback ends. Aunty goes to Sahiba and tells her that she killed Rajesh's wife and Pratha doesn't know that girl who is with her is not her daughter. Aunty recalls swapping the Professor's daughter with Pratha's. A flashback is shown where Pandit ji tells Pratha's grandmother that her granddaughter will become shesh naagin and save India from the pandemic and her great granddaughter will kill Maha asurs. Paatali hears this and kills her. Pratha wonders why did Seema's grandmother kill her.

Later, She goes to the temple and asks Farishtha about the same. She tells her that her daughter will become shesh naagin like her. She prays to not make Anmol a naagin. Professor names the child Prarthana. A snake comes there and her eyes turn snake-like. 20 years later, Pratha and Anmol go to the market. They see everyone running in the market. They see a tiger running down through the market. Anmol goes in front of the tiger and takes half naagin's avatar and saves a lady. Pratha gets shocked.

