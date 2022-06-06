Naagin 6, 5th June 2022, Written Update: Pratha gets death sentence in Samaira’s case

Today’s episode begins with Rishabh giving his statement against Pratha. Pratha pleads to Rishabh to tell the truth. Rishabh lets the jury know that he saw Pratha stabbing Samaira. The judge finds Pratha guilty and gives her a death sentence. Mehek hugs Rishabh. Pratha is taken to the jail where she sees other prisoners. She meets Jwala there. Pratha massages the feet of Jwala to know her duties. Later, she punishes Pratha asking her to clean the utensils and wash the clothes of 3000 prisoners. An old lady gives a parcel to Pratha.

Later, the old lady collects the parcel and Pratha tells her that is wrong to steal. Jwala comes and she is about to attack Pratha. She tried snatching Pratha’s mangalsutra but Pratha stops her. Jwala tells the prisoners that whosoever snatches the mangalsutra of Pratha shall become the leader of the day. Pratha learns she is pregnant but she couldn’t connect with Rishabh. Pratha pretends to have labour pain and escapes to meet Rishabh. Pratha witnesses Rishabh and Mehek getting intimate and gets shocked.

Mehek senses the presence of someone and sees Pratha’s father. They both fight and Mehek kills him. Pratha returns to the police station. She decides to write a letter to Rishabh about Mehek lying to him. Pratha learns Rishabh is marrying Mehek. She faints in the jail and is taken to the hospital. The ambulance couldn’t get away because of Rishabh’s baarat. Rishabh marries Mehek. Pratha gives birth to a stillborn baby and cries. Pratha’s death sentence gets finalized. Pratha prays to Shiv Ji asking why he is punishing her. The executioner makes Pratha wear the noose. The inspector signals the executioner to hang Pratha.

Also Read: Naagin 6, 4th June 2022, Written Update: Mehek and Rishabh turn against Pratha