Naagin 6, 5th March 2022, Written Update: Pratha reveals her true identity to Lalit

In today’s episode, Pratha yells she’s shesh naagin and shows her naagin avatar to Lalit, and scolds him for going against his own country. She tells he’s an asur for ruining his own country. She attacks all the saperas and warns Lalit. Rishab finds footprints and wonders if it’s Lalit and follows them. Pratha attacks Lalit and tells his fate is already decided. Seema wonders where’s Lalit. Aanya asks Seema if she can check the consignment. Seema yells at her to let the boys handle the business and ask her to leave. Aanya leaves and Seema tells herself that she needs to be rude as she doesn’t want Aanya to get into business as it’s dangerous and she’s only trying to protect her.

Pratha tells she won’t spare Lalit as he attacked Mehek and sends a lot of snakes towards him. Mehek falls unconscious and Pratha thinks the Red Moon’s light is making her weak and tells her nothing will happen. She prays and Mehek gains consciousness and thanks her and asks her why did she use all powers to save her. Pratha tells because she’s her sister. Mehek tells her purpose is to kill all the asurs. Tejasswi tells she doesn’t want to remember the night she was chosen to become shesh naagin. Rishab knocks on Pratha’s door and wonders if she’s not inside.

Pratha feels weak and Mehek tells it’s because this day all naagin fall weak. Rishab enters the room and finds Pratha in her bridal attire. He asks her why didn’t she open the door. She tells she was getting ready. He asks her if she knows where’s Lalit. She tells no and he accuses her of lying. He leaves and Rishab tells Ritesh that there’s time to break off the marriage. Ritesh tells he will marry her only. Later, both the brides and grooms come and sit on the mandap. The marriage ritual starts.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

