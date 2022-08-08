Naagin 6, 7th August 2022, Written Update: Mahek thinks of luring Pratha to Shakti

In today’s episode, Pratha apologizes to Takshak and asks him for permission to do puja. He talks to Nageshwari's frame and says her granddaughter asked who killed her but he didn't tell her as the time hasn't come for it. Shesh naag asks Takshak why he didn't fulfill Pratha's wish. He tells her that he can give life to her husband only if he was dead and Pratha will find out the truth when the time is right. Mahek shows a video in which Rishab is naming all the properties after her. Urvashi asks Mahek how she did it. A flashback is shown. Shakti becomes Rishab and names the properties. Pratha becomes Rehaan and instigates Mahek against Urvashi. This leads to Urvashi and Mahek's fight.

Mahek then gets a message saying Shesh naag is getting married through swayamvar and whoever marries him will become Rani Shesh. She decides to participate in the swayamvar and thinks no one will say anything if she remarries as Rishab married her after Pratha's death. Shesh naag tells Farista that Mahek will try to become Rani Shesh and that Pratha doesn't know Rishab is still alive. Urvashi and Mahek come to meet Pratha, who wonders how are they still together as she made them fight.

Mahek invites her to her birthday party and she tells him Rishab wanted her to be happy so she's keeping the party. Rehaan tells Ritesh that if the moonlight falls on Mahek then her real avatar will be shown to everyone. Urvashi tells Mahek to be careful about the moonlight. Mahek tells her that she will take Kiara to Shakti. She will take his signatures on the paper and kill him and she will also kill Rehaan and Ritesh. Mahek tells her that she has all the windows closed so no one will get to know the truth.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

