Naagin 6, 7th May 2022, Written Update: Pratha learns about the kalash

In today’s episode, Seema gets shocked seeing Chanda standing on a balcony. She feels drowsy and then goes to her room. A fire spreads when the curtains catch fire from the candles. Rishabh gets stuck in the fire. Pratha and the others go to rescue him. Chanda saves Rishabh from the fire. Pratha tells him that Chanda is Seema's mother. She also tells him she is his mother's best friend. Later, Pratha tells Seema that she will expose her reality. Pratha walks into Dadi's room and finds a ring with the words ‘Nag mahal’ written on it. She thinks the secret is hidden in their ancestral ring.

Pratha sees a hole in Nani's painting and puts the ring in it. A secret door opens and they find a naag protecting it. Pratha dances in front of it and the naag moves away. She finds books and a few photos. She grabs them and gets out before the door closes. Lalit sees Seema threatening Rishabh. She tells him that Chanda is his real mother. She asks Lalit to tell her where the secret pot is, or else, she will kill them both. Rishabh tells her the location and Seema shapeshifts into Pratha and turns Rishabh into Mehek. Pratha tells him that she realized he got his memory back. Pratha asks him about Seema's asura clan pictures. Lalit reveals that its Seema's mother Tara in the picture.

In the flashback, Pratha's grandmother calls a pandit ji and he tells her that Mehek will have a very bright future but that she shouldn't go near water. He tells her that her unborn granddaughter will become a seshnagin. Nani goes to the living room and sees Tara there. Tara demands her to give her the nagmani and asks about Kalash's location. She asks her daughter not to let Tara asur get inside their mahal to get the amruth kalash. Then, Pratha asks Lalit about about the kalash.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

