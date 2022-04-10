Naagin 6, 9th April 2022, Written Update: Pratha determined to kill Rehaan

In today’s episode, Pratha follows Rehaan into his room and plans to attack him but Rishabh also entered the room. Pratha shifts back into her human form. He looks at her and recalls her and Yash talking. Pratha recalls him insulting him and asking him why did he marry her and asks him if he doesn’t love her. He tells her she’ll get her answer and asks her if she wants to move ahead leaving their relationship behind. She tells him that he didn’t answer her question yet. Ashi comes and calls them both to come and participate in antakshari. Reem dances with Rishabh and Pratha looks at them. Yash comes and starts dancing with her. Pratha thinks Rishabh is in love with Reem and wonders if she started liking Rishabh and realises that’s not her mission.

Vihaan comes and tells Rehaan to go hunting with him. Mehek overhears their conversation and informs Pratha. Pratha tells her she will kill Rehaan in the forest and will take revenge for Riya’s murder. Pratha goes to the forest and attacks Rehaan there.

The next morning, everyone questions where Rehaan is and Seema tells them he didn’t return. Rishabh finds Pratha packing her bags and questions her if she decided what she wants. She goes out and gives the bags to Reem and tells her they’re Reem’s bags as she wants her to get out of the house since she tried drugging Rishabh to get close to him. Everyone gets shocked and even Seema asks her to get out. Rishab takes Pratha aside and asks her if she loves him. She tells no and he asks her why’s she staying with him then. She tells him she’s with him for money. He leaves and she cries.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

ALSO READ: Naagin 6, 3rd April 2022, Written Update: Pratha finds Rehan killed Riya