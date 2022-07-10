Naagin 6, 9th July 2022, Written Update: Pratha is intrigued by the locked door

In today’s episode, Aditya announces that Divya has agreed to Rehan's proposal. Urvashi thinks that he will be out of her daughter's life and then they can get the land from them and get rid of all the problems so, she tells them to stay at her place till the marriage. Rehan sees Samaira and gets shocked. He runs out in fear but saves Rehan. He goes to Divya's room and sees Samaira again and wonders what’s happening with him and leaves. Pratha comes and thanks Divya for agreeing to help her.

Pratha sees Rishabh's picture with Mehek and decides to take revenge for taking her daughter away from her. Pratha hears the sound of chains and moves towards the locked door. Mehek tells Pratha to come out in her naagin form. She attacks her but it doesn't affect Pratha. Pratha kills her. Mehek shouts in fear and comes out of her imagination. Pratha leaves.

She goes near the locked door to find out what Mehek is hiding. She enters the room and sees that it’s empty. Shakti sees her and realizes it's Rishabh's love interest. Urvashi asks Mehek to make Kiara agree to give them the land. Vihan asks Rehan to take money from Divya. They fight with each other. Mehek stops them. Pratha thinks that tonight she will take her first revenge no matter what.

