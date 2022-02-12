Naagin 6 Ep 1 Review: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal’s supernatural drama lacks spark; Fails to leave a mark

Show Name: Naagin 6

Cast: Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahekk Chahal

The COVID 19 pandemic has affected our life on a grand scale and there are no second thoughts about it. It not just claimed thousands of lives, but also got us cooped in our respective houses for months. Indeed, the pandemic has been one of the most horrifying incidents in our lives. But what if we tell you that a naagin can help us escape this pandemic and save all the lives? Confused? Well, this is how Colors TV’s new and much talked about show Naagin 6 appears to be. Starring Tejasswi Prakash, Simmba Nagpal and Mahekk Chahal in the lead, Naagin 6 went on air today with a grand premiere.

The show begins with a well experienced professor calling all the priests from across the nation to warn them of an upcoming pandemic in 2020. Apparently, the pandemic resulting by a deadly virus is a result of an attack from a neighbour country. And while this pandemic appears to be inevitable, the professor is of the opinion that only the shreshta naagin (played by Mahekk Chahal) can save the nation from the trouble. Yes! This time the ahrestha naagin will be coming to save the nation unlike the previous ones who were seen fighting for their love. However, there is a twist that this Shrestha naagin which apparently possesses the maximum power can’t see her enemies this time.

Cut to the life of a normal girl Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash) and an Indian army soldier Rishabh Gujral (played by Simba Nagpal) who are set to tie the knot with their respective partners. However, destiny has plans to bring them together in the most unusual way amid the ongoing threat of the pandemic. The first episode of the much anticipated Naagin 6 has failed to leave an impact on the audience as the storyline appears to be confusing and losing track quite often. Besides, it will actually make you question your logic at almost every second unlike other shows on Indian television.

Speaking about the performances, Tejasswi does look stunning in the role of a simple, hardworking girl, unlike her bold avatar we saw on Bigg Boss 15. On the other hand, Simba Nagpal fails to bring anything new to the table, just like Mahekk Chahal who despite being the Shrestha naagin appears to be quite dependent. The storyline appears to be chaotic and fails to connect with the audience.

Verdict: Naagin 6 appears to be disappointing as of now and the first episode doesn’t leave a mark as per the hype. However, if you are into supernatural dramas, you can give it a shot but don’t forget to keep your logic aside. It will be interesting to see how the story will unfold in the coming episodes.

