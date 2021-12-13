Naagini 2, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Digvijay to test Shivani’s identity

In today’s episode, Shivani bumps into a maid and the turmeric falls. She apologizes and walks to her room. Her footprint marks were all over the fallen turmeric. Nandisha comes and asks Digvijay what Baba said. Digvijay notices the 'impression of a tail' on the turmeric and they follow the trail. They reach Shivani’s room and knock on the door. Shivani opens the door and Digvijay tells her there’s a snake in the room. He shows her the impression. Shivani gets shocked. Digvijay finds a sloughed skin and takes it to Baba.

Baba asks him where he found it and Digvijay says he found it in Shivani’s room but he isn’t sure if Shivani is the Naagini or not. Baba tells they can use that to torture the snake. On the other hand, Shivani feels like she’s burning and cries. Trishul asks her what happened and she tells him that she’s feeling like someone’s burning her. Trishul wonders if he can heal her and uses a towel to cool her down. Shivani tells it worked and she feels better and hugs him. Digvijay calls Nandisha to see if any snakes are burning. Nandisha tells he couldn’t find anything. Digvijay tells baba that Nandisha told him there isn’t any snake.

Digvijay tells the snake tail impression was on the same turmeric where Shivani’s footprint was seen and hence he suspects her. Baba gives him a powder to use on her and tells him that if she’s a Naagini, she will shapeshift. Digvijay thanks him and leaves. Trishul goes to Naagban and prays to Lord Shiva to show him answers to his problems. Trishul asks what’s the relation with the man he sees in his dreams. The portrait of adishesha flies and comes near him. Nandisha talks to Shivani and Digvijay puts the powder on her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

