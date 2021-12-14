Naagini 2, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Shivani and Trishul visit Sanjeevani Vana

In today’s episode, Agori baba meets Trishul in naagabana. He tells Trishul to be patient. Shivani comes to her room and wonders why she’s feeling weird. Digvijay tells Nandisha if Shivani is a naagini then she’ll shapeshift and wail in pain. Agori baba chants in naagabana. Digvijay and Nandisha see Shivani walking out of the room normally and Nandisha tells maybe Shivani’s isn’t a naagini. Baba tells Trishul that tomorrow by solar eclipse, Trishul will find the answers. Guruji comes home. Digvijay tells Shivani to bring her and Trishul’s horoscope. Shivani gets paranoid. Digvijay thinks after the reading horoscopes, his doubts will get cleared. Shivani gets the horoscopes and gives it to Digvijay.

Guruji reads and tells that the horoscope isn’t a human’s horoscope. Shivani gets scared. Mama asks whose is it then. He tells that it’s a unique horoscope as it’s ‘devi jataka’. He tells that the human is pure and she has Parvati’s blessings on her and tells she’ll bring good luck wherever she goes. He tells that both their horoscopes match completely and if they weren’t together then, this house wouldn’t have happiness. Reena meets Ajit and he tells her that he thought she would’ve changed her decision about them. Reena tells she thought he would’ve left her since she’s not from the same world as him. They hug each other.

Trishul apologises to Shivani for going to naagabana without informing her. Shivani scolds him. Trishul tells he wanted answers and Shivani assures him that he’s close to getting his answers. Shivani tells Trishul that it’s auspicious to visit Sanjeevani Vana during solar eclipse. Trishul tells Agori Baba also said the same thing. Digvijay tells Nandisha that Shivani isn’t the naagini. Next morning, Trishul and Shivani reach Sanjeevani Vana. Shivani tells Trishul to sit and she’ll get him some herbs, water and flowers. Wadeya prays to see what Shivani and Trishul are upto.

