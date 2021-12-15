Naagini 2, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Digvijay sees Shivani as naagini

In today’s episode, Shivani makes Trishul drink the remedy she made but the eagles come and make the glass fall. Trishul falls down. Digvijay uses the crystal to find the serpents. He reaches Shivani and Trishul’s place. Shivani goes aside and the eagles follow her. She tries to fight them. Wadeya tells her he’s here for the naagamani and tells her that he’ll kill them both. Shivani and Wadeya fight. Shivani shifts into a naagini. Digvijay follows the crystal and reaches Shivani’s place and gets shocked looking at Shivani in her naagini form. Shivani tells Wadeya that she won’t spare anyone who wants to conquer the naagamani.

Digvijay gets scared looking at her and runs away. Shivani goes to Trishul and he tells he can’t remember what happened and asks Shivani if she fed him whatever she had to. Shivani says yes and Trishul asks when he’ll get his answers. Shivani tells he’ll get them soon. Trishul and Shivani return back home. Digvijay trips and falls while running. Digvijay feels astonished that Shivani is the naagini and has been living under the same roof as him. Digvijay wonders Shivani might kill him after acquiring the naagamani. Digvijay hallucinates snakes and runs away.

Digvijay tells he can’t die. He hallucinates his dead friend telling him that Shivani will come for his life. Shivani goes in search of Agori Baba and meets him. Shivani tells him she tried doing what she was told but she failed because of the eagles. Agori Baba tells her to not cry as she’s not the one to give up. Shivani asks him for help. Digvijay goes to baba and tells him that Shivani is the naagini. Digvijay tells him that he saw her in her truest form. Baba tells him that Shivani doesn’t know Digvijay’s truth as she hasn’t killed him yet.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Naagini 2, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Shivani and Trishul visit Sanjeevani Vana